'X' hit by global outage as thousands of users in India report disruptions

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, faced a major outage on Wednesday, with thousands of users globally, including in India, reporting disruptions to the service.

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, reports of disruptions began spiking around 8 pm IST, with users across regions flagging issues on both the mobile application and desktop website.

The outage left users in India unable to refresh timelines, view replies or post updates. On the mobile application, users reported error messages saying they could not retrieve posts and were asked to try again later.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the cause of the outage.

(This is a developing story)