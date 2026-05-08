Tech is turning increasingly to religion in a quest to create ethical AI

LOS ANGELES: As concerns mount over artificial intelligence and its rapid integration into society, tech companies are increasingly turning to faith leaders for guidance on how to shape the technology — a surprising about-face on Silicon Valley's longstanding skepticism of organized religion.

Leaders from various religious groups met last week with representatives from companies including Anthropic and OpenAI for the inaugural "Faith-AI Covenant" roundtable in New York to discuss how best to infuse morality and ethics into the fast-developing technology. It was organized by the Geneva-based Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities, which seeks to take on issues such as extremism, radicalization and human trafficking. The roundtable is expected to be the first of several around the globe, including in Beijing, Nairobi and Abu Dhabi.

Tech executives need to recognize their power — and their responsibility — to make the right decisions, said Baroness Joanna Shields, a key partner in the initiative. She worked as a tech executive with stints at Google and Facebook before pivoting to British politics.

"Regulation can't keep up with this," she said. But the leaders of the world's religions, with billions of followers globally, have the "expertise of shepherding people's moral safety," she reasoned. Faith leaders ought to have a voice, Shields said.

"This dialogue, this direct connection is so important because the people who are building this understand the power and capabilities of what they're building and they want to do it right — most of them," she said of AI tech executives.

The goal of this initiative, according to Shields, is an eventual "set of norms or principles" informed by different groups and faiths, from Christians to Sikhs to Buddhists, that companies will abide by.