Know the top five brands in the global tablet market as shipments fall 23%

Apple continued to dominate the global tablet market in the September quarter of 2026, accounting for more than one-third of total shipments, followed by Samsung and Lenovo. However, the overall market witnessed a sharp contraction, with shipments falling to their lowest level in nearly three years. Lenovo was the only brand among the top five to register growth.

According to research firm Omdia, global tablet shipments declined 23% year-on-year to 32 million units in the third quarter of 2026. The decline came despite several new product launches by leading manufacturers, indicating that consumer demand remains weak amid supply constraints and rising component costs.

Which are the top five tablet brands?

Apple retained its position as the world’s largest tablet maker, with a 36% share of the global market. However, its shipments declined 28% year-on-year, pulling its market share down from 38.2% a year earlier.

Samsung remained in the second place, with a 16.9% market share. It shipped 5.4 million units, registering a 22% decline from the year-ago quarter. New product launches could not prevent the fall in shipments as component shortages affected supplies.

Lenovo emerged as the only major brand to report growth. Its shipments increased 12% to 4.1 million units, taking its market share to 12.7% from 8.7% a year earlier. Growth was driven by conventional slate tablets, which offset the decline in detachable models.