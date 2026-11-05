Nothing to launch its first AI-native product next month, says CEO Carl Pei

Consumer technology company Nothing will launch its first artificial intelligence (AI)-native product next month, CEO Carl Pei has announced, while arguing that the future of AI lies in productivity tools rather than standalone consumer gadgets.

In an article titled 'Toolmakers', published on Thursday, Pei said the upcoming product would have no new screen and could not have been developed as an app. He did not disclose its name, features or pricing.

Pei said the technology industry was currently looking for the next big AI device, such as smart glasses, wearable pins, pendants or AI companions. However, he believes the search for an AI equivalent of Apple's iPhone is premature.

According to him, AI is still at an early-stage of development and its biggest opportunity lies in helping people perform everyday tasks more efficiently.

Drawing a comparison with the evolution of personal computers and mobile phones, Pei said new technologies first gain acceptance through workplace applications before becoming widely adopted by consumers.