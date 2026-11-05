Smartphone revenue rises despite 19% fall in shipments

The global smartphone market is witnessing a shift towards expensive devices, with revenue growing despite a sharp decline in shipments as rising memory costs and demand for premium models push up prices.

Global smartphone revenue rose 3% year-on-year to $114 billion in the September quarter of 2026, even as shipments declined 19%, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest Market Monitor Service. The average selling price (ASP) of smartphones increased 27% to a record $442 during the quarter.

The rise in revenue was driven by premiumisation, a shift towards higher-priced models and increasing memory costs. Smartphone makers are also raising prices to offset the impact of expensive components.

Why is smartphone revenue growing despite falling shipments?

Revenue depends not only on the number of smartphones sold but also on the price at which they are sold. While fewer devices were shipped during the quarter, higher prices helped companies generate more revenue.

The growing demand for premium smartphones and a shift towards higher-value models supported average selling prices. Memory cost increases also elevate prices across different segments.

Higher revenue does not necessarily mean higher profits, though. Smartphone makers are facing pressure on margins as memory and other component costs rise.

How did major smartphone brands perform?

Apple recorded its highest ever September-quarter revenue, with a 17% year-on-year growth. The company captured 50% share of global smartphone revenue, while its average selling price rose 19%. Demand for the iPhone 17 series and early traction for the iPhone 18 Pro series supported its performance. Apple's shipments remained nearly flat, making it one of the most resilient major brands in the market.