TRAI launches Network Anubhav Platform to help users check mobile network quality; know how it works

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched a new digital platform that will allow consumers to check mobile network and broadband performance in their areas, compare service providers and report unsolicited commercial calls and messages.
Called the Network Anubhav Platform, the geospatial and analytical dashboard brings together network test data collected through TRAI's MySpeed and MyCall mobile applications, along with data from the regulator's independent drive tests. It also provides access to Do Not Disturb (DND) services through a web interface.
What is the Network Anubhav Platform?
It is a location-based dashboard that provides information about the actual network experience of users across different areas. Consumers can view mobile and fixed broadband performance, compare service providers and check download and upload speeds.
The platform allows users to zoom into specific locations and examine test results submitted by other consumers. They can also use filters, charts, tables and downloadable reports to understand network performance.
How can consumers check network speed?
The dashboard displays three types of speed measurements based on tests conducted by users.
P50 represents the median speed, meaning half of the tests recorded speeds equal to or higher than this value. For mobile broadband, P80 shows the speed at or above which 80% of tests were recorded. For fixed broadband, P90 represents the speed at or above which 90% of tests were recorded.
These figures provide an indication of the network experience reported by other users in a particular area. However, TRAI has clarified that user-generated test results do not represent a comprehensive assessment of network quality under a standard testing methodology.
How will it help telecom companies and TRAI?
Telecom service providers will be able to access detailed network information through a secure interface. This includes the location, date, time and technical results of consumer tests.
Companies can use this information to identify areas with poor network performance and plan improvements in coverage, call quality and internet speeds.
TRAI can also use the aggregated data to monitor consumer experience and identify areas where network performance needs improvement.
What is the DND facility on the platform?
The platform also brings TRAI’s Do Not Disturb services to a web interface. Consumers can register their preferences for commercial communications, complain about unsolicited calls and messages, track complaint status and view complaint details for individual service providers as well as consolidated data.
What is MySpeed SDK?
TRAI’s MySpeed software development kit (SDK) allows eligible third-party mobile applications to integrate internet connectivity testing features. This can increase the number of users contributing network test data and expand the platform's geographical coverage.
TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said the platform would improve transparency in network testing, help consumers compare service providers and enable telecom operators to identify areas requiring network optimisation.