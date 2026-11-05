TRAI launches Network Anubhav Platform to help users check mobile network quality; know how it works

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched a new digital platform that will allow consumers to check mobile network and broadband performance in their areas, compare service providers and report unsolicited commercial calls and messages.

Called the Network Anubhav Platform, the geospatial and analytical dashboard brings together network test data collected through TRAI's MySpeed and MyCall mobile applications, along with data from the regulator's independent drive tests. It also provides access to Do Not Disturb (DND) services through a web interface.

What is the Network Anubhav Platform?

It is a location-based dashboard that provides information about the actual network experience of users across different areas. Consumers can view mobile and fixed broadband performance, compare service providers and check download and upload speeds.

The platform allows users to zoom into specific locations and examine test results submitted by other consumers. They can also use filters, charts, tables and downloadable reports to understand network performance.

How can consumers check network speed?

The dashboard displays three types of speed measurements based on tests conducted by users.

P50 represents the median speed, meaning half of the tests recorded speeds equal to or higher than this value. For mobile broadband, P80 shows the speed at or above which 80% of tests were recorded. For fixed broadband, P90 represents the speed at or above which 90% of tests were recorded.