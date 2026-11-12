Beware of the bots

In the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the concept of phishing and other cybersecurity threats has evolved by leaps and bounds. With threats posing risks to various elements like personal identity, security and finances — the misuse of AI agents, bots and services has now become a issue that we all have to deal with. In an effort to highlight the impact of such threats alongside practices that — as responsible tech users — one can adopt, here are five major scams that are surging in India currently as we give you the deets on how to protect yourselves and your loved ones from them.

Digital Arrest Video Calls

Over the last few years, this has been one of the most common scams occurring across the country. Posing as or impersonating officials from law enforcement agencies, often using AI deepfakes, scammers design a call that often manipulates victims into getting lured onto a video call using fear, deceit and intimidation. Threats of arrest and freezing bank accounts are common ways to instill panic. Their modus operandi includes using fake documents, fake videos or doctored arrest warrants to make a false claim. After coercing them with the aforementioned threat, victims are often asked to pay a fine or a deposit.

How to deal with it: The best way to avoid getting scammed is to spread awareness among your circle that Digital Arrest does not exist in India. Should you encounter such a call, immediately hang up.

AI Audio Cloning

This scam leaves people perplexed when a mere seconds-long audio message or audio from an Instagram reel or YouTube video ends up getting cloned using AI. They use voices of relatives and family members to call parents or grandparents via an unknown phone number, plunging them into a state of panic, posing as being involved in threats like accidents, arrests or medical crises. They then convincingly demand a money transfer by means of UPI transfer.

How to deal with it: A good way to combat this would be to have a safe word known only within the family to best determine the genuineness of the voice. Furthermore, call the family member through their saved contact before acting on such calls.