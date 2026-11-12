For a breath of fresh air!

In the face of alarming air quality deterioration across many cities in India, battling severe air pollution has become a daily affair for Indians. From working in hill stations to working from the confines of their homes, commuters and working professionals are finding multiple ways to tackle this threat. While some practices, such as workations from locations with better AQI, may work temporarily, we still need to combat this issue more comprehensively. With innovation in tech now also helping us in this fight against air pollution, we set out to list five great gadget options that can help you — be it while sitting at home, during your daily commute, or during a workation in the hills.

Wearable air purifiers

Anion neck-lanyard ionisers, also described as wearable negative-ion purifiers, are accessible purifiers and can help combat deteriorating AQI across the country. Specific models like Atovio Pebble Wearable Air Purifier and Uniro F5 Personal Wearable Air Purifier are popular options currently. Releasing streams of negative ions, these purifiers weigh down airborne dust, smoke and pollen in your immediate breathing zone. However, these are reportedly most effective indoors and may not serve as an immediate replacement for masks.