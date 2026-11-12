Meta to use AI to identify teenagers on Instagram

How will AI identify teenagers?

Meta said it uses AI to look for signs that an account may belong to a teenager. This will help the company identify users who enter a false date of birth to register as adults. The company has not shared all the details of how its AI technology works. However, it said the system will help move such accounts into Teen Account protections, even if users have given an adult age. Meta is also expanding this technology on Facebook. It plans to introduce similar features globally on Threads later this year.

How will Apple help Meta?

In Australia, Meta has started using Apple’s age-range signal to understand the age of users. When parents set up a smartphone for their children, they can allow the app store to confirm the user’s age range. This information can then be shared with app developers when the user downloads an app.

Meta believes that a common age-verification system across app stores could help provide better protection to teenagers across different platforms. The company is also working to identify children under 13, who are not allowed to use its platforms. Meta has urged other social media platforms, including TikTok and YouTube, to take similar steps to protect young users.