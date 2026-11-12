Why the controversy around Nvidia’s CEO matters to the global AI industry...

Nvidia, a key player in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry, is in the news these days, but for the wrong reasons. The US-based chipmaker is facing scrutiny after allegations emerged that a Chinese businesswoman suspected of spying for Beijing was in contact with its CEO and co-founder, Jensen Huang, who has now resigned from his post.

The allegations have raised concerns about whether sensitive business information or details about Nvidia’s technology could have reached China. However, it is not clear what information, if any, Alice Huang allegedly obtained or passed on to Beijing. Jensen Huang has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family. Nvidia has appointed an independent legal team to investigate the matter.