US flight disruption: Why problem on ground can affect flights thousands of miles away

Regional U.S. air traffic control centers communicate using a complex network that is "one of the largest telecommunications systems in the country," and disruptions like those seen on Friday with an hourslong, nationwide grounding of flights can reverberate widely, according to an aviation expert.

Federal authorities predicted a full recovery by late Sunday for airlines that had to divert flights.

Michael McCormick, a former airspace manager with the Federal Aviation Administration, said the problem involved what is known as a rolling outage that can impact air traffic control centers unpredictably.

Here's a look at what happened, how regional air traffic control centers work, how controllers communicate with pilots and why a problem on the ground can affect flights thousands of miles away among other issues:

Top official cites 'intermittent' gaps in communication system

The nation's air traffic control system overloaded antiquated equipment and caused "intermittent" communications and radar gaps, leading to the ground stop that lasted more than four hours on Friday, Trump administration officials said Saturday in a press briefing.

A contractor had been working on replacing a section of the system's old and discontinued copper wire with new fiber wire in a remote location on Friday afternoon, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said Saturday. That kind of work has been happening across the country and across industries for decades, he said.

"Specifically, we had over 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds," Duffy said. "And what that did was gave us issues with our communication with airplanes, and it also caused some disruption with our radar feeds. And when we see that, your safety is paramount, we shut down the airspace."

Planes flying at the time of the ground stop were able to land safely using "well-known procedures" in place for such circumstances, Duffy said Friday.

The government has been working to overhaul the outdated technology air traffic controllers rely on since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the effort last year. Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fiber optic lines, while old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports. But the work is far from complete, and Duffy used the news conference on Friday and Saturday to urge Congress to provide more funding.

Regional air control centers play a key role in high-altitude flights

The FAA grounded flights nationwide Friday due to issues at regional air traffic control centers, an FAA notice said.