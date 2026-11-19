In the wake of the easy access to various tech services that seemingly help us in our daily lives, Big Tech has commonly enacted the use of different choice-based actions that enable dark patterns — a term used to define a user interface (UI) that deliberately exploits human psychology, status quo bias and user fatigue. That is essentially why joining such subscriptions feels much easier as an action compared to discontinuing them. Be it streaming platforms, cloud storage access and upgrades, productivity apps that track activities or retail ecosystems that keep you hooked with ‘exciting’ plans — the carefully designed ecosystem has brought every netizen into a subscription trap. As an attempt to dissect what some of these traps are, we take a look at some of the best examples.

Roach Motel

This dark pattern UI design enables easy joining or onboarding into a subscription or service, but makes getting out aka cancellation, opt-out options or account deletion, deliberately a tedious and complicated process. A user in such case can sign up in a few clicks, but must navigate multiple menu pages, different sub-tabs and sub-pages or contact support to cancel. ‘Manage Plan,’ ‘Billing,’ ‘Speak With a Customer Care Professional’ are tabs and buttons that will often appear in such cases instead of a simple ‘Cancel’ or ‘Opt-Out’ button.

Basket Sneaking

Basket sneaking is a common design used in the UI of websites and apps wherein a certain action, that would otherwise be of no interest to users, is added into the browsing or checkout process without their consent or prior knowledge. The best example could be that of an unwanted product or service being added to the checkout cart unbeknownst to the user — only to be discovered at the very last step of the payment process or even sometimes after payment.