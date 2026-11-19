In the wake of the easy access to various tech services that seemingly help us in our daily lives, Big Tech has commonly enacted the use of different choice-based actions that enable dark patterns — a term used to define a user interface (UI) that deliberately exploits human psychology, status quo bias and user fatigue. That is essentially why joining such subscriptions feels much easier as an action compared to discontinuing them. Be it streaming platforms, cloud storage access and upgrades, productivity apps that track activities or retail ecosystems that keep you hooked with ‘exciting’ plans — the carefully designed ecosystem has brought every netizen into a subscription trap. As an attempt to dissect what some of these traps are, we take a look at some of the best examples.
Roach Motel
This dark pattern UI design enables easy joining or onboarding into a subscription or service, but makes getting out aka cancellation, opt-out options or account deletion, deliberately a tedious and complicated process. A user in such case can sign up in a few clicks, but must navigate multiple menu pages, different sub-tabs and sub-pages or contact support to cancel. ‘Manage Plan,’ ‘Billing,’ ‘Speak With a Customer Care Professional’ are tabs and buttons that will often appear in such cases instead of a simple ‘Cancel’ or ‘Opt-Out’ button.
Basket Sneaking
Basket sneaking is a common design used in the UI of websites and apps wherein a certain action, that would otherwise be of no interest to users, is added into the browsing or checkout process without their consent or prior knowledge. The best example could be that of an unwanted product or service being added to the checkout cart unbeknownst to the user — only to be discovered at the very last step of the payment process or even sometimes after payment.
Pause Traps
This design is increasingly being used as a means to retain a customer on a subscription service . In the already lengthy process of confirming the cancellation of a service, there will be presentations of increasingly aggressive prompts like outgoing survey form fill-ups, pop-up notifications that will present discounts, pushing the user to reconsider their action. It would further prompt (or often auto-select) ‘pause’ or ‘auto-renew’ for the users, often with presumed and refreshed consent.
Confirmshaming
This highly common and popular form of a dark pattern UI design involves the use of guilt-inducing copywriting in dialogue boxes. Use of language in these micro-copies include words that will often trigger loss aversion and guilt. Instead of a simple ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ button the user will encounter texts like ‘No. I hate saving money’ or ‘I am okay to lose this file/data forever.’
Channel Switching
While signing up is fairly easy for many websites and apps that people use to avail services on a subscription basis, this UI design will exploit user fatigue by forcing the user to switch between the different apps or portals and even devices, often pushing them to lose the progress they had made in the opting-out process.
Annual Subscription Comparison
The pricing pages or sections of subscription services often involve presenting the ‘annual equivalent’ to monthly-based subscriptions, often showing lower prices devoid of hidden charges that will suddenly appear on landing pages. Often, users get confused by this information and end up signing up for an annual subscription. Once the user gets tricked into paying for this plan, opting out or cancelling becomes an expensive affair with heavy cancellation charges and early termination fines being levied.
Bundled Subscription
This dark pattern fits the article’s taxonomy as a bundled subscription model: one subscription covers multiple services, so cancelling one service disables access to the rest. In practice, this can frustrate users because years of backed-up data and familiar features may become inaccessible once the bundle is cancelled.