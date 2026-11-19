Ever felt that you’re in an endless cycle of impulse buys that, more often than not, now include tech features and an endless list of products that do not really contribute much to the functions of your daily life? Such gadgets have become part of our endless quest to achieve a tech-washed minimalistic lifestyle. Often sold via flashy, cool and aesthetic packaging and even more attractive unboxing and tech-breakdown videos — these products have very limited novelty and usually end up adding to the e-waste collection of the household. Amid the alarming volume on a global scale, becoming a major vital issue, it is imperative to understand that such tech has more sustainable alternatives that can prove to be smarter investments. Here’s a look at a few such lifestyle gadgets and products that you don’t really need and what you could consider instead.
Temperature-Controlled Smart Mugs
These mugs are quite the overhyped tech product that keeps coffee at the same temperature over a period of time. However, such products usually hold a limited volume of beverages and normally require proprietary heating coasters that they’re compatible with. Once the battery degrades, these need to be replaced with a newer product, rendering it very unsustainable. Instead, purchasing a vacuum-insulated travel mug may serve as a better option, as it retains the warmth of a beverage for a longer period of time and does not involve any battery usage.
Posture Correctors
Such correctors and massagers, although providing temporary relief, do not prove to be a particularly helpful product on a daily basis. Buying an ergonomic desk instead can be much more useful, helping you retain a strengthened core and back.
Automatic Soap Dispensers
The reason behind such a touch-free dispenser makes less sense when one needs to wash their hands in a hurry. More often than not, sensors do not pick up the hand’s presence correctly and misfire. Additionally, constant wear and tear due to water can also impact the battery life. Although not tech, a manual foaming soap pump can be the best alternative to this product. A single press with no wastage and efficient usage — this is a simple alternative.
Wi-Fi Ceiling Fans & Lights
These Wi-Fi-enabled products seem like a fancy option for your home until your router suddenly switches off and requires troubleshooting. Instead, a remote-controlled appliance fan or light can be a better purchase, with little to no maintenance required for the remote.
What’s app-ening?
Sleep Cycle: Sleep Tracker
This app includes a sleep recorder, calculator and aid that help you maintain and track your sleep cycle, in addition to bedtime stories and sleep sounds
Pillow
This is a great app for iOS users that helps track snoring, dreaming, sleep talking etc
NoiseFit
This app helps in monitoring and analysing your sleep while also helping you configure your sleep alarms and alerts
BetterSleep
This app combines customisable soundscapes, guided meditations, bedtime stories and sleep tracking