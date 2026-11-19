Ever felt that you’re in an endless cycle of impulse buys that, more often than not, now include tech features and an endless list of products that do not really contribute much to the functions of your daily life? Such gadgets have become part of our endless quest to achieve a tech-washed minimalistic lifestyle. Often sold via flashy, cool and aesthetic packaging and even more attractive unboxing and tech-breakdown videos — these products have very limited novelty and usually end up adding to the e-waste collection of the household. Amid the alarming volume on a global scale, becoming a major vital issue, it is imperative to understand that such tech has more sustainable alternatives that can prove to be smarter investments. Here’s a look at a few such lifestyle gadgets and products that you don’t really need and what you could consider instead.

Temperature-Controlled Smart Mugs

These mugs are quite the overhyped tech product that keeps coffee at the same temperature over a period of time. However, such products usually hold a limited volume of beverages and normally require proprietary heating coasters that they’re compatible with. Once the battery degrades, these need to be replaced with a newer product, rendering it very unsustainable. Instead, purchasing a vacuum-insulated travel mug may serve as a better option, as it retains the warmth of a beverage for a longer period of time and does not involve any battery usage.