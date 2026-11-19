Make payments and everyday services easier

WhatsApp wants users to complete more everyday tasks without leaving the app. Kunal said many activities start in a chat but require users to switch to another app or platform to finish them. These include paying bills, borrowing money and staying connected while travelling. The company is working with financial services and telecom partners to make such services easier to access through WhatsApp. The aim is to make completing a task as simple as sending a message. However, Kunal did not share details about the partners or when these services will be introduced.

Use AI to save users’ time

WhatsApp also wants to make artificial intelligence a bigger part of the platform. Kunal said AI should help users find what they need, complete tasks and avoid missing bookings or appointments. In simple terms, it should help users manage daily activities and save time. However, the company has not yet announced specific AI features or a launch timeline.

Privacy will remain important

Kunal also said the changes will not affect WhatsApp’s focus on privacy. Personal messages and calls will remain end-to-end encrypted. He said simplicity, reliability and privacy will remain the platform’s core principles.