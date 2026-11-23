NEW DELHI: Meta Chief AI Officer Alexander Wang has called for a fundamental rethink of how the artificial intelligence industry develops advanced systems, warning that the arrival of superintelligence could make it difficult for humanity to retain control over technology capable of surpassing human abilities across fields.

In a post titled 'Superintelligence is Arriving', Wang said decisions taken over the next year would have far-reaching consequences for the future of society, and urged AI companies to prioritise safety, alignment and security alongside technological progress.

“It is now incredibly important for us to be thoughtful about the future we want and how we get there,” he said.

Wang pointed to the claimed proof of the Riemann Hypothesis, a longstanding mathematical problem, with the assistance of an AI system as a sign of how quickly machine intelligence is advancing.

He described the development as a turning point and said the remaining barriers to AI surpassing human capabilities were increasingly related to specialised knowledge, experimentation and practical implementation rather than raw intelligence.