Among the craze of the newly released Grand Theft Auto VI game, Namma Benglooru — an open-world video game inspired by Bengaluru and everyday life — has made a big splash with its test version, drawing 4.5 lakh players eager to explore a virtual version of the city.

Now, the homegrown game is set for a bigger release, with developers announcing plans to bring it to mobile phones and PCs. The response to the initial version also brought in 32,000 sign-ups for more, with most comments requesting mobile access. Listening to that demand, the team has confirmed plans to expand the game across both platforms. Created by Bengaluru-based developer Varun B, Namma Benglooru lets players explore a virtual version of the city, drawing on familiar neighbourhoods, roads and everyday experiences. The game uses OpenStreetMap geographical data to recreate Bengaluru’s street layouts, allowing players to navigate a digital landscape inspired by the city they know.The original test version introduced players to activities such as driving cars, bikes and autorickshaws, taking delivery assignments and exploring parts of the city. It also included Bengaluru’s everyday life — from negotiating with landlords over PG accommodation to dealing with traffic congestion and potholes. These local details helped the game stand apart from conventional open-world titles.