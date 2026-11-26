With recent headlines highlighting market research firm Counterpoint Research’s findings of the sub-₹10,000 smartphone segment decreasing in market share to a mere 4 percent, it brings to focus and raises questions about what it means for users across the country. Furthermore, the same source highlighted that India’s festive smartphone sales also took a steep hit with a 22 percent decline. Both these trends have a major reason of rising memory chip costs, thanks to the heavy usage and dependence on artificial intelligence (AI), leaving behind very little room for discounts, especially during the festive season.

This metric makes it quite clear that as memory-chip costs rise and budget-phone sales shrink, companies producing budget phones, a section that was a favourite for Indian users, will soon shift their focus greatly on their flagship offerings. This could mean a variety of implications for Indian users. For many in the lower-income sections and first-time users, this segment was largely the first link to entering the world of the internet with access to different banking and government services. This shift will therefore change how India is getting online. Here are the different ways this trend in smartphone pricing will continue to impact the digital divide and smartphone usage in the country.

The second-hand shift

This trend may influence how the refurbished and pre-owned phone markets perform. Buyers in this segment, being cost-conscious, will switch to choosing such phones that may eventually not get the required updates in their operating systems and security patches, leaving behind their sensitive actions like online or UPI payments open to cyber threats.

Return of 4G

Given the recently reported rise in shipments of 4G-only phones, the fall of this segment may just create an economic divide between users who can access the faster 5G network and cannot. Brands with budget phones that offer 5G network could begin considering dropping this feature and trade-in the slower 4G modems if this segment survives.