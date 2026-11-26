With recent headlines highlighting market research firm Counterpoint Research’s findings of the sub-₹10,000 smartphone segment decreasing in market share to a mere 4 percent, it brings to focus and raises questions about what it means for users across the country. Furthermore, the same source highlighted that India’s festive smartphone sales also took a steep hit with a 22 percent decline. Both these trends have a major reason of rising memory chip costs, thanks to the heavy usage and dependence on artificial intelligence (AI), leaving behind very little room for discounts, especially during the festive season.
This metric makes it quite clear that as memory-chip costs rise and budget-phone sales shrink, companies producing budget phones, a section that was a favourite for Indian users, will soon shift their focus greatly on their flagship offerings. This could mean a variety of implications for Indian users. For many in the lower-income sections and first-time users, this segment was largely the first link to entering the world of the internet with access to different banking and government services. This shift will therefore change how India is getting online. Here are the different ways this trend in smartphone pricing will continue to impact the digital divide and smartphone usage in the country.
The second-hand shift
This trend may influence how the refurbished and pre-owned phone markets perform. Buyers in this segment, being cost-conscious, will switch to choosing such phones that may eventually not get the required updates in their operating systems and security patches, leaving behind their sensitive actions like online or UPI payments open to cyber threats.
Return of 4G
Given the recently reported rise in shipments of 4G-only phones, the fall of this segment may just create an economic divide between users who can access the faster 5G network and cannot. Brands with budget phones that offer 5G network could begin considering dropping this feature and trade-in the slower 4G modems if this segment survives.
Kiosk becomes the crutch
As this segment of budget phones starts to go out of date, the reliance on the local bodies in the form of Common Service Centres (CSCs) as the digital access point for citizens to access government-to-citizen (G2C), financial, utility and business services under the Digital India initiative is sure to go up. Furthermore, the reliance on banking correspondents for simple services may also increase, further decreasing digital independence.
EMI-driven buying
With phones above the budget segment slowly becoming the next-best option, digital access could soon be associated with credit scores and access. Dependence on zero-down-payment loans and BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) modes and EMI schemes may soon determine access to phones in the ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 segments and above.
The Spec Squeeze
As memory-chip costs take up the majority share in the manufacturing of an entry-level phone, Indian households will be sure to experience a widening gap in the features available in phones during this AI era. While the folks who can afford the more premium handsets will get to enjoy the full AI ecosystems and features that are going to be at the heart of the phones (enabling users to do all sorts of things), the people going for the 10k bracket are going to have to be content with fairly limited internal memory and RAM options.
Single device households
It is highly likely that the decline of the 10k segment will hugely influence Indian households’ ownership of smartphones among family members. Families may begin resorting to just one smartphone that would have to cater to different members’ needs, leading to limited access to important online activities like online classes for children.
Barriers to hustle
Small business owners and gig workers often depend on the budget phone bracket for their livelihood. Higher entry prices may impact sectors like the gig economy, by limiting access for micro-entrepreneurs starting out, hereby creating a greater divide between them and established agencies growing faster.