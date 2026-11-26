TEN-minute delivery apps have made life quite easy. At the hyper-local level, every company providing this quick commerce service has grown exponentially over the years. As highlighted by a recent report from an independent data collector, QuickCommerceMap — a public map that tracks and analyses stores across popular quick commerce aggregators, over 5,600 stores that are functioning across India, with Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes and BigBasket contributing to this share. This data report identified Bengaluru as the dark store capital of India, with almost one dark store serving every 20,000 residents, as highlighted in the report. Maharashtra, as this report further highlights, ranks top as the state within which most dark stores function.

With such numbers, it cannot be ignored that these apps have valuable information pertaining to their users. From location to the multiple orders made, these apps track a range of data to determine the availability and viability of their different products and services. However, it is also not far from the truth that such quick commerce delivery apps have an eye into our lives based on multiple metrics like past purchases, cart items, search queries, clicks and session speeds.

E-commerce platforms will use your data to predict, personalise and suggest where you might spend a considerable time at in the future; 10-minute delivery apps can track and determine your intent based on immediate impulses, emergencies and emotional states. We break down, in brief detail, the multiple things that your local delivery app may know about your locality and you.