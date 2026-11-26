TEN-minute delivery apps have made life quite easy. At the hyper-local level, every company providing this quick commerce service has grown exponentially over the years. As highlighted by a recent report from an independent data collector, QuickCommerceMap — a public map that tracks and analyses stores across popular quick commerce aggregators, over 5,600 stores that are functioning across India, with Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes and BigBasket contributing to this share. This data report identified Bengaluru as the dark store capital of India, with almost one dark store serving every 20,000 residents, as highlighted in the report. Maharashtra, as this report further highlights, ranks top as the state within which most dark stores function.
With such numbers, it cannot be ignored that these apps have valuable information pertaining to their users. From location to the multiple orders made, these apps track a range of data to determine the availability and viability of their different products and services. However, it is also not far from the truth that such quick commerce delivery apps have an eye into our lives based on multiple metrics like past purchases, cart items, search queries, clicks and session speeds.
E-commerce platforms will use your data to predict, personalise and suggest where you might spend a considerable time at in the future; 10-minute delivery apps can track and determine your intent based on immediate impulses, emergencies and emotional states. We break down, in brief detail, the multiple things that your local delivery app may know about your locality and you.
Predicting the sneeze
Keeping in mind the Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) of different medical items, it is no surprise that these apps may track the sudden increase of such products, further inferring that a flu is about to hit your neighbourhood. It may allow them to pre-position stock in the dark stores in the neighbourhood.
Price tag of panic
Cross-referencing factors and metrics like rider availability and hyper-local elasticity of demand, the algorithms tuned for margin optimisation enable dynamic pricing engines to adjust discounts for emergency items, depending on the requirements of the situation (like an umbrella during rain or mosquito repellents during dengue), often nudging you to buy that product at a higher cost.
Reading beyond the room
With the window for delivery limited to 10-15 minutes, these apps can reshuffle your home page depending on the time of day and specifically personalise it to you based on your past searches and locations. Prompts nudge you to ‘back up mixers for your home party’ or ‘post-party sobering kit’ are the different ways the app reflects that it knows what you may do at a specific time of the day.