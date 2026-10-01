Apple Pay in India: What it is, how it works and where you can use it

Apple on Wednesday announced that Apple Pay is now available in India that will allow users to make payments through their iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch at stores, in apps and on websites. Support for Mac will be added soon.

The service, launched in India on Wednesday, allows users to make contactless payments without entering a PIN or OTP at checkout. Initially, customers with Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards can add their cards to Apple Pay and use them at thousands of merchants across India, as well as anywhere that accepts NFC transactions.

Apple Pay can be used at millions of merchant locations in India, including Apple Store outlets, Blinkit, Chaayos, Comet, Croma, Interflora, Ixigo, Le15 Patisserie, Reliance brands, Tata 1mg and Zomato.

How does Apple Pay work?

Apple Pay stores a digital version of an eligible bank card in Apple Wallet. Instead of storing the actual card number on the device or Apple’s servers, Apple assigns a unique Device Account Number to the card.

The number is encrypted and stored in the Secure Element, a certified chip designed to securely store payment information on the device. This means the actual card number is not shared with merchants when a payment is made. Apple also says it does not retain transaction information that can be tied back to the user. For users, the payment process is similar to using a contactless card. On an iPhone, users can double-click the side button or Home button, authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID or the device passcode, and hold the top of the phone near a contactless payment terminal. Apple Watch users can similarly bring the display close to the contactless reader after authentication.

How to set up Apple Pay in India

Users can add an eligible Axis Bank card directly through the latest version of the Axis Bank app. They can also open the Wallet app on an iPhone, tap the plus sign and follow the instructions to add the card.

Once the card is added, it can be used for payments at participating stores and online merchants. Users will continue to receive the rewards and benefits associated with their cards.

Apple has also worked with payment service providers, including BillDesk, Cashfree, Juspay, Mswipe, Paytm, PayU, Pine Labs and Razorpay, to make Apple Pay available across their merchant networks.