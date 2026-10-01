Sennheiser launches new MOMENTUM headphones, earbuds in India

Sennheiser has launched two new products in its premium MOMENTUM range in India — the MOMENTUM 5 Wireless headphones and MOMENTUM True Wireless 5 earbuds.
Priced at ₹39,990, the MOMENTUM 5 Wireless comes with 42mm drivers inspired by Sennheiser’s HD 600 series, Dolby Atmos spatial audio, adaptive noise cancellation and up to 57 hours of battery life with ANC on. It also comes with a user-replaceable battery and ear pads.
The MOMENTUM True Wireless 5 is priced at ₹29,990. The earbuds feature 7mm TrueResponse dynamic drivers and support 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio, Dolby Atmos with head tracking, Bluetooth 6.0 and aptX Lossless. Both products went on sale in India on October 1.
Outstanding sound quality
I have been using the MOMENTUM True Wireless 5 and what immediately stands out is the sound. The earbuds produce detailed and balanced audio, with vocals sounding clear and instruments retaining good separation. The high-resolution audio support is particularly useful for listeners who have compatible devices and high-quality music sources.
The adaptive ANC is another feature I liked. It effectively reduces background noise while travelling or working in a busy environment. The transparency mode is equally useful when you need to hear conversations or your surroundings without removing the earbuds.
The redesigned shape also makes the earbuds comfortable to wear for longer periods. Dolby Atmos with head tracking adds another layer to supported content, making movies and music feel more immersive.
At ₹29,990, the True Wireless 5 is positioned firmly in the premium segment. But its combination of high-resolution audio, strong ANC, long battery life and, importantly, replaceable batteries makes it an interesting option for users looking for earbuds that can stay useful for several years.