Sennheiser launches new MOMENTUM headphones, earbuds in India

Sennheiser has launched two new products in its premium MOMENTUM range in India — the MOMENTUM 5 Wireless headphones and MOMENTUM True Wireless 5 earbuds.

Priced at ₹39,990, the MOMENTUM 5 Wireless comes with 42mm drivers inspired by Sennheiser’s HD 600 series, Dolby Atmos spatial audio, adaptive noise cancellation and up to 57 hours of battery life with ANC on. It also comes with a user-replaceable battery and ear pads.

The MOMENTUM True Wireless 5 is priced at ₹29,990. The earbuds feature 7mm TrueResponse dynamic drivers and support 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio, Dolby Atmos with head tracking, Bluetooth 6.0 and aptX Lossless. Both products went on sale in India on October 1.