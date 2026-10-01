Trump’s AI summit: Why he met tech bosses and what was decided

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hosted some of the biggest names in technology and artificial intelligence at the White House to discuss the rapid development of AI, its safety and the infrastructure needed to power it. The meeting came amid growing concerns over the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems.

The meeting included Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI President Greg Brockman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Other technology leaders, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, AMD CEO Lisa Su, Palantir CEO Alex Karp and Broadcom CEO Hock Tan, also attended. Trump has generally opposed regulations that could slow AI development and has instead pushed for faster investment in the technology.

Why is Trump using ‘Super Intelligence’?

Trump also signed an executive order directing US government departments and agencies to use “Super Intelligence” or “SI” instead of “Artificial Intelligence” or “AI” in official correspondence, websites, reports and other non-statutory documents. The White House said the new terminology reflects the growing capabilities of advanced AI systems. The order also directs the administration to propose a federal definition of “Super Intelligence”. The change does not alter the technology itself.