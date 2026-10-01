Trump’s AI summit: Why he met tech bosses and what was decided

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hosted some of the biggest names in technology and artificial intelligence at the White House to discuss the rapid development of AI, its safety and the infrastructure needed to power it. The meeting came amid growing concerns over the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems.
The meeting included Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI President Greg Brockman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Other technology leaders, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, AMD CEO Lisa Su, Palantir CEO Alex Karp and Broadcom CEO Hock Tan, also attended. Trump has generally opposed regulations that could slow AI development and has instead pushed for faster investment in the technology.
Why is Trump using ‘Super Intelligence’?
Trump also signed an executive order directing US government departments and agencies to use “Super Intelligence” or “SI” instead of “Artificial Intelligence” or “AI” in official correspondence, websites, reports and other non-statutory documents. The White House said the new terminology reflects the growing capabilities of advanced AI systems. The order also directs the administration to propose a federal definition of “Super Intelligence”. The change does not alter the technology itself.
What was decided?
The biggest outcome was a voluntary AI safety agreement involving several leading technology companies. Under the agreement, companies will put safeguards in place to ensure their AI systems operate as intended, detect problems and fix them. They will also work with independent auditors to assess whether their safety measures are effective.
The companies agreed to prevent their AI systems from accessing or hacking technical systems in unintended ways. Trump described the agreement as “morally binding” and compared it with a constitution. However, the pact is voluntary and not a federal law. Trump also proposed creating a 10-member board to oversee AI safety, although its members had not been announced.
Why are data centres important?
The meeting also focused on data centres, which provide the computing power needed to train and run advanced AI models. US technology companies are rapidly expanding these facilities, but their growing electricity demand has raised concerns over power costs and pressure on local grids.
Trump reiterated his support for expanding data centres and said technology companies would contribute to local communities.