As smartphone prices rise, consumers wait for festive sales to buy

Rising smartphone prices are increasingly influencing buying decisions, with 66% of Indian consumers planning to purchase a smartphone in the next six months saying they have noticed an increase in device prices, according to Counterpoint Research’s annual global smartphone consumer survey.

India has one of the highest levels of smartphone price awareness among the five markets surveyed, behind China at 81% and Germany at 70%. The US and the UK recorded 50% each.

Smartphones also rank among the top two everyday product categories where consumers are noticing significant price increases, alongside fuel and gas, and groceries and daily essentials.

Consumers delay upgrades as smartphone prices rise

The survey, which covered more than 5,000 consumers across India, China, the US, the UK and Germany who plan to buy a smartphone within the next six months, found that rising prices are making consumers more careful about when and how they buy their next device.

“Rising memory costs are pushing smartphone prices higher, leaving OEMs with limited room to absorb the impact. Consequently, by the end of 2026, prices of existing smartphone models are likely to go up by 20% on average worldwide and new launches up to 30% YoY,” said Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research.