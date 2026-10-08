India’s AI race moves from chatbots to voice agents

India’s artificial intelligence market is entering a new phase as investors and businesses shift attention from text-based chatbots towards AI systems that can listen, speak and complete tasks in Indian languages.

The latest signal came this week from ElevenLabs, the London-based voice AI company, which said it plans to invest “hundreds of millions of dollars” in India. The company said India is now its second-largest market after the US, with more than 250 Indian businesses using its technology and more than 100 million AI-agent conversations recorded over the past year. The company said those conversations were across 14 Indian languages.

The investment comes as funding for voice AI companies is beginning to build in India. Bengaluru-based Ringg raised $10 million from Peak XV in August, taking its Series A total to $15.5 million. The company says its systems process about 20 million call attempts a month, with voice accounting for more than 70% of its business.

Navana.ai raised `40 crore in September to expand voice deployments in banking, financial services and insurance and develop speech models for Indian languages and dialects. The company said it currently manages more than 100 million voice-AI minutes for clients.

The money is also flowing into the underlying AI and speech infrastructure. Sarvam AI raised $234 million in the first close of a $300 million Series B in June. The company says its systems now handle more than two million voice conversations a day, alongside 10 million API calls a day. Its deployments include multilingual voice systems being used in sectors including finance and agriculture.

Further, Mahindra Finance, for example, has expanded its partnership with Sarvam to more than 10 million calls across 12 Indian languages, covering sales, collections and employee engagement.

Nasscom said in India Voice AI Readiness 2026 report that 31% of surveyed organisations have moved to limited production of Voice AI, while around 13% have scaled it across multiple customer journeys. It said that banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom, e-commerce, retail and consumer goods, travel and logistics are among the main sectors adopting Voice AI.