Jio plans 1,600-satellite network to take connectivity to 6 lakh villages

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom service provider, has unveiled plans for a satellite connectivity network that could take its services beyond conventional mobile towers and fibre networks. The company showcased the initiative at the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 in New Delhi under the banner of ‘Sovereign Satellite Connectivity’.

Jio has proposed a constellation of around 1,600 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites and 23 ground stations across India as part of its plan to extend connectivity to areas where laying fibre or deploying mobile towers is difficult.

The proposed network is aimed at providing coverage across land and maritime areas, including more than 6,00,000 villages, remote islands and border outposts.

The satellite plan comes at a time when Elon Musk-led Starlink is also seeking to expand satellite-based internet services in India. A day before Jio’s showcase, Musk accused unnamed “oligarchs” of blocking Starlink’s entry into India. The government, however, said it has a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services.

Why is Jio looking at satellites?

India has expanded mobile and fibre connectivity rapidly, but some areas remain difficult to serve because of their terrain, distance and the cost of building terrestrial infrastructure.

Satellite networks can provide connectivity over areas where conventional networks are difficult to deploy. Jio plans to combine satellite connectivity with its existing terrestrial network rather than operate the two as separate systems.