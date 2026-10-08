Meta deploys new AI tools to tackle child sexual exploitation on Facebook, Instagram

Meta is using new artificial intelligence tools to detect child sexual exploitation content more effectively on Facebook and Instagram, including cases where offenders use seemingly harmless advertisements to direct people to illegal content outside its platforms.

The company said it acted on 5.3 million pieces of child sexual exploitation content on Facebook and Instagram in India between January and June 2026. More than 98% of the content was detected and addressed before it was reported by users.

Globally, Meta took action on 33.2 million pieces of such content during the same period, with more than 97% detected proactively.

How are offenders using ads?

Meta said it has found cases where advertisements appear harmless on their own but are designed to direct users to illegal material hosted on external websites. Such advertisements can be difficult for automated systems to identify because the ad itself may not contain clearly violating material.

To address this, Meta has introduced new AI tools that look beyond what an advertisement shows and analyse where it directs users.

One of the new systems uses large language models to detect what Meta calls “signposting” — seemingly ordinary ad content that may be used to covertly direct people towards child sexual exploitation material or other harmful activity.