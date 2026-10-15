Apple expands smart home portfolio with three new devices

Apple has launched three new devices as it looks to bring home entertainment and smart home controls closer together. The new range includes HomeView, a smart display for managing connected appliances and household activities; the new Apple TV 4K; and HomePod mini 2. The devices use Apple’s Siri AI assistant to help users control their homes, access information and enjoy entertainment. HomeView and Apple TV 4K are priced at ₹39,900 each, while HomePod mini 2 costs ₹18,900.

HomeView

Apple has launched HomeView, a smart display that combines video calling, entertainment and smart home controls on one screen. It features a 7-inch Liquid Retina display, Siri AI voice assistance and facial recognition to provide personalised content for different members of a household. Pre-orders have opened on Apple’s website and the Apple Store app, with sales beginning November 13.

According to Apple, HomeView can recognise up to six people and show their messages, calendar entries, reminders and photos. Apple said personal information would remain private, with content displayed only when the registered user is recognised and their paired iPhone or iPad is present and has been recently unlocked. The device features Siri AI, currently available in beta, designed to support more natural conversations, answer questions and improve music discovery. When paired with a compatible Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad, it can also use personal context from apps such as Messages and Calendar to provide more relevant responses. HomeView can also control compatible smart home devices. Users can adjust lights and thermostats, lock doors, operate blinds and view security camera feeds. The display can show up to nine camera feeds at the same time. For entertainment, it supports Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple TV and compatible third-party applications. Users can make FaceTime calls, send messages through voice commands and follow recipes or set timers while working in the kitchen.