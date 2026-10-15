Apple expands smart home portfolio with three new devices

Apple has launched three new devices as it looks to bring home entertainment and smart home controls closer together. The new range includes HomeView, a smart display for managing connected appliances and household activities; the new Apple TV 4K; and HomePod mini 2. The devices use Apple’s Siri AI assistant to help users control their homes, access information and enjoy entertainment. HomeView and Apple TV 4K are priced at ₹39,900 each, while HomePod mini 2 costs ₹18,900.
HomeView
Apple has launched HomeView, a smart display that combines video calling, entertainment and smart home controls on one screen. It features a 7-inch Liquid Retina display, Siri AI voice assistance and facial recognition to provide personalised content for different members of a household. Pre-orders have opened on Apple’s website and the Apple Store app, with sales beginning November 13.
According to Apple, HomeView can recognise up to six people and show their messages, calendar entries, reminders and photos. Apple said personal information would remain private, with content displayed only when the registered user is recognised and their paired iPhone or iPad is present and has been recently unlocked. The device features Siri AI, currently available in beta, designed to support more natural conversations, answer questions and improve music discovery. When paired with a compatible Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad, it can also use personal context from apps such as Messages and Calendar to provide more relevant responses. HomeView can also control compatible smart home devices. Users can adjust lights and thermostats, lock doors, operate blinds and view security camera feeds. The display can show up to nine camera feeds at the same time. For entertainment, it supports Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple TV and compatible third-party applications. Users can make FaceTime calls, send messages through voice commands and follow recipes or set timers while working in the kitchen.
Apple launches new TV 4K
Apple has also launched its new Apple TV 4K (4th generation) in India at ₹39,900. The device comes with a faster processor, Siri AI and features designed to improve the home theatre experience. Pre-orders have opened, and it will be available from November 13. The new Apple TV 4K is powered by the A19 chip, which offers up to 50% faster CPU performance and up to twice the graphics performance compared with the previous generation. It also features a dedicated AV1 decoder for video streaming with less bandwidth. Siri AI, currently available in beta, allows users to search for movies and TV shows through a full-screen conversational interface. Users can ask questions about a show, look for similar content and get information while watching without interrupting playback.
The device has three built-in microphones, allowing users to search for shows and control content through voice commands without using the remote. The Siri Remote also supports Apple’s Find My feature, which helps users locate it if misplaced.
Apple TV 4K can work as a smart home hub, allowing users to control compatible lights, locks and other connected devices. It can also display notifications from compatible doorbells and provide AI-generated descriptions of activity recorded by supported security cameras. For surround sound, users can pair the device with four HomePod mini 2 or HomePod (2nd generation) speakers. It also supports Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade and FaceTime calls through a compatible iPhone or iPad.
Apple launches HomePod mini 2 at ₹18,900
Apple has launched HomePod mini 2 in India at ₹18,900. The smart speaker comes with audio features and new colour options, along with support for the upcoming Siri AI assistant. It will be available from October 30, with pre-orders open on Apple’s website and the Apple Store app.
The HomePod mini 2 comes in five colours — pink, green, blue, white and midnight. It is designed to deliver 360-degree sound and can be used on its own, as part of a stereo pair or in a multiroom audio setup. Apple said Siri AI would be available through a future software update. The upgraded assistant will support more natural conversations, answer questions on a wider range of topics and improve music discovery.
When paired with a compatible Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad, it can also use personal context to help users find information, set reminders and complete tasks across apps. The speaker can recognise up to six people by their voices and offer personalised responses. Users can also control compatible smart home devices through voice commands, including adjusting lights and thermostats, locking doors and operating blinds. HomePod mini 2 can be paired with the new Apple TV 4K to create a four-speaker surround sound setup. The speakers automatically adjust audio timing and levels based on their position in the room. Apple said the device supports privacy-focused processing, with Siri requests handled on-device or through Private Cloud Compute.