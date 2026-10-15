Google expands AI initiatives in agriculture, education and small businesses

AI tools for farmers

Google is expanding access to its Agricultural Understanding models, which use AI to provide insights into farms and agricultural conditions. The company said Amnex had integrated its models into the Gujarat government's Krushi Pragati platform. The system has delivered more than 900 million SMS-based advisories to over 600,000 farmers in the state in the past year. The messages cover crop and soil health, pest and disease management, and weather patterns across 14 million hectares. Google is also making its agricultural models available in public preview through APIs, allowing developers, startups and researchers to build tools for local farming needs. The company is working with OpenAgriNet to explore ways to bring agricultural information from different sources onto a single platform.

AI training for teachers

Google said it has trained more than 80,000 educators through its AI Educator Series since launching the programme in May. The initiative helps teachers use tools such as Gemini to prepare lesson plans, create learning materials and reduce time spent on routine tasks.

The programme is expanding through partnerships with Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Google is also offering free, self-paced online training aligned with the National Education Policy 2020. The course is currently available in English, with several Indian-language versions planned.

$15 million for small businesses

Google.org is providing $15 million to The/Nudge to support India’s MSMEs, which employ more than 345 million people, according to the announcement. The funding will support the development of AI tools to help small businesses access formal credit, find markets and manage regulatory compliance. The initiative will also include an open call for proposals to identify solutions and a multilingual, voice-based platform to train people in smaller towns and connect them with local businesses.