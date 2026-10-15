WhatsApp allows users to join calls without an account

WhatsApp has introduced a guest calling feature that allows people to join voice and video calls without having a WhatsApp account. Users can invite friends, colleagues or classmates by sharing a call link, while guests can join through a computer browser without installing the app or signing up.

The feature supports one-to-one and group calls with up to 32 participants. Calls are free, end-to-end encrypted and have no time limits, according to WhatsApp.

How it works

To invite someone to a call, open WhatsApp and go to the Calls tab. Tap the “+” icon, select the option to create a call link and share it with the people you want to invite.

The guest can open the link in a computer browser, enter their name and request to join. They will be placed in a waiting room until the call host approves their entry. Only people with a WhatsApp account can create call links.