WhatsApp allows users to join calls without an account

WhatsApp has introduced a guest calling feature that allows people to join voice and video calls without having a WhatsApp account. Users can invite friends, colleagues or classmates by sharing a call link, while guests can join through a computer browser without installing the app or signing up.
The feature supports one-to-one and group calls with up to 32 participants. Calls are free, end-to-end encrypted and have no time limits, according to WhatsApp.
How it works
To invite someone to a call, open WhatsApp and go to the Calls tab. Tap the “+” icon, select the option to create a call link and share it with the people you want to invite.
The guest can open the link in a computer browser, enter their name and request to join. They will be placed in a waiting room until the call host approves their entry. Only people with a WhatsApp account can create call links.
Once admitted, guests can take part in the call and use features such as screen sharing, reacting with a thumbs-up or heart emoji and raising their hand to speak.
What guests can and cannot do
WhatsApp has placed some restrictions on guest access to protect users’ privacy. Guests cannot see other participants’ phone numbers, send messages or directly add other people to the call. The host can also remove a guest at any time.
What comes next
WhatsApp plans to introduce calendar integrations later this year, allowing users to create call links directly from Google Calendar or Outlook. Users will be able to connect their WhatsApp account through the relevant plugin and add a call link to a calendar invitation. Invitees will be able to join whether or not they have a WhatsApp account.
The feature is part of WhatsApp’s efforts to make its calling service easier to use with people who do not have the app.