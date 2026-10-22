How a flaw in eMudhra’s digital keys raised concerns over internet security

Eight digital certificate authorities operated by Bengaluru-based technology company eMudhra were found to have weak cryptographic keys, prompting the company to revoke them and browser makers to block them.

What is eMudhra?

eMudhra is an Indian digital trust and cybersecurity company. It provides digital signature certificates and electronic signing services in India, as well as digital certificates used by browsers and operating systems to establish secure connections with websites.

Its digital signature services allow people and organisations to sign documents electronically. Its international website security business, which includes its emSign certificates, helps browsers verify that a website is who it claims to be.

What happened?

On October 17, 2026, a security researcher reported that private keys linked to eight intermediate certificate authorities operated by eMudhra had been compromised. Google and Mozilla independently confirmed the weakness.

A certificate authority, or CA, is an organisation trusted to issue digital certificates. A root CA sits at the top of this trust system, while intermediate CAs issue certificates to websites and other services under that authority.

eMudhra said the eight affected intermediate authorities were created in April 2025. It revoked them after learning of the issue.