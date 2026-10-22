Quantum computing to aid drug discovery

QClairvoyance Quantum Labs is developing a quantum-assisted drug discovery pipeline to help researchers simulate molecular behaviour and assess promising drug candidates, with the company seeing growing interest in overseas markets.

Developing a new medicine can take years of studying molecules, testing their properties and evaluating their potential to treat diseases safely. Computer simulations help researchers identify candidates for further investigation, but modelling complex molecular behaviour remains a challenge.

QClairvoyance aims to use quantum computing alongside conventional computing to help scientists assess potential drug candidates more effectively and possibly reduce research and development timelines.

“Quantum computing could help researchers model molecular behaviour in greater detail. Through the pipeline we are developing, we aim to support the identification and assessment of promising drug candidates,” said Col Sai Shankar P (retd), founder and director of QClairvoyance Quantum Labs.

Quantum computers use principles of physics that govern matter at atomic and subatomic scales. Researchers are exploring how these systems can be used to calculate molecular properties and support drug discovery.

The potential benefit lies in generating better insights into a molecule before researchers commit to further experiments. Quantum-assisted simulations could help scientists make more informed decisions about which candidates to take forward.

Sai Shankar said the company is working towards two potential benefits: shortening research timelines and improving the identification of drug candidates with better efficacy.

“Bringing a new drug to market can take around ten years and involve billions in investment. For example, our ambition is to help shorten a development timeline of around ten years by one or two years,” he said.