Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+: Big screen, strong performance, but an expensive buy

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S12+ in India, bringing back the Plus model to its flagship tablet line-up after two years. This time, the company skipped the Galaxy Tab S11+ last year, making the S12+ the successor to the Tab S10+. There is no regular Galaxy Tab S12 this time, either.

The interesting features of S12+ include its slim design, large display and the ability to handle everyday work smoothly. The 12.6-inch screen is good for watching videos, browsing and writing, while the S Pen makes it useful for work. However, starting at ₹1,29,999, the tablet is an expensive buy.

Design and display

The first thing that catches the eye is its slim design. At 5.3mm thick and weighing 553 grams for the Wi-Fi model, the tablet is easy to carry despite having a large 12.6-inch screen. It comes with an IP68 rating, which means it is protected against dust and can withstand immersion in freshwater up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes. The S Pen has the same rating.

The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is one of the tablet's biggest strengths. Colours look rich, blacks are deep and the 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling smooth. Watching videos, browsing websites and writing with the S Pen were all comfortable during my use. The stylus is responsive and works well for taking notes and marking documents. However, the screen is reflective, which can be distracting in a brightly lit room.

Watching films with dark scenes can also be difficult when there is too much light around. The four speakers deliver good sound for watching films and videos. However, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack for those who prefer wired headphones.