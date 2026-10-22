Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+: Big screen, strong performance, but an expensive buy

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S12+ in India, bringing back the Plus model to its flagship tablet line-up after two years. This time, the company skipped the Galaxy Tab S11+ last year, making the S12+ the successor to the Tab S10+. There is no regular Galaxy Tab S12 this time, either.
The interesting features of S12+ include its slim design, large display and the ability to handle everyday work smoothly. The 12.6-inch screen is good for watching videos, browsing and writing, while the S Pen makes it useful for work. However, starting at ₹1,29,999, the tablet is an expensive buy.
Design and display
The first thing that catches the eye is its slim design. At 5.3mm thick and weighing 553 grams for the Wi-Fi model, the tablet is easy to carry despite having a large 12.6-inch screen. It comes with an IP68 rating, which means it is protected against dust and can withstand immersion in freshwater up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes. The S Pen has the same rating.
The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is one of the tablet's biggest strengths. Colours look rich, blacks are deep and the 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling smooth. Watching videos, browsing websites and writing with the S Pen were all comfortable during my use. The stylus is responsive and works well for taking notes and marking documents. However, the screen is reflective, which can be distracting in a brightly lit room.
Watching films with dark scenes can also be difficult when there is too much light around. The four speakers deliver good sound for watching films and videos. However, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack for those who prefer wired headphones.
Performance and software
The Galaxy Tab S12+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for those who need additional space. After using the tablet for more than two weeks, I found the tablet handles everyday tasks smoothly. I could switch between multiple websites, watch YouTube videos, write and use AI features without any noticeable slowdown. The S Pen adds to its usefulness. Taking notes, drawing and marking documents are easier with the stylus. The tablet runs Android 17 with Samsung's One UI 9 and is eligible for up to seven major Android OS upgrades. This is a welcome addition for a device in this price range, as it should remain useful for several years.
Camera and battery
The 13MP rear camera is adequate for scanning documents and occasional use, while the 12MP ultrawide front camera is useful for video calls and online meetings. However, cameras are not the main reason to buy a tablet like this. The 10,600mAh battery is rated to deliver up to 21 hours of video playback. During my use, the tablet lasted a full day on a single charge, even with extensive use. It supports 45W charging, and a full charge takes around 95 minutes. However, the charger is not included in the box. This is disappointing, particularly when the tablet costs more than ₹1 lakh.
Our take
The Galaxy Tab S12+ gets most things right. Its large AMOLED display is good for entertainment and work, the slim design makes it easy to carry, and the performance is good enough for everyday multitasking. The S Pen also makes it more useful for people who need to write, take notes or work on documents. But the price is its biggest drawback. The 256GB Wi-Fi model costs ₹1,29,999, while the 512GB version is priced at ₹1,49,999.