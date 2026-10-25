To make AI 'morally good', tech companies are turning to religion. But some say it isn't that simple

Religion is more than a set of rules to follow

For decades, scholars have pushed back against a widespread view of religion as a set of rules or principles that can be divorced from the "messy, practical, ad hoc" ways adherents live, argues Webb Keane, an anthropologist at the University of Michigan.

The idea that religion can be separated from things like culture and politics remains entrenched, even though it suffuses both in many ways. Some worry that AI companies, as they ask various faith leaders to answer ethical questions, will further perpetuate a theory of religion that fails to recognize the importance of doctrine, ritual and relationships.

Here's the issue, Keane argues: If you assume that religion overall can offer a distinct set of extractable moral principles, using it to train AI risks prioritizing certain traditions and distorting others — particularly when it comes to faiths that do not see themselves primarily as a system of ethics.

"There's a very conventional way of thinking of religion as a rule book," he said. "It is certainly very tied to scriptural religion, and the scriptural religions at the end of the day really turn out to be the Abrahamic religions."

Believers say tech companies are making an effort

That's not to say these meetings have lacked diverse representation. Nor does it suggest that their engagement with religion hasn't been thoughtful from the perspective of those in attendance, like Meghan Sullivan, a philosopher of religion who leads an initiative on ethics and AI at the University of Notre Dame.

Though it doesn't enumerate the traditions it has consulted, Anthropic said in a May blog post that they'd met with "scholars, clergy, philosophers and ethicists from more than 15 religious and cross-cultural groups" — a pool they hope to broaden in the future.

Earlier this year, Sullivan went to Anthropic for one of their meetings, which included Christians from different denominations. In contrast to conversations she'd had with other tech companies, she was impressed by the rigorous engagement with religion at Anthropic, which is widely seen as the AI company taking ethics and safety most seriously.

"The culture inside the company is similar to that on a good college campus in the sense that you've got a collection of very intellectually curious people," she said. "These meetings are pretty nerdy — I don't know if that's the best way to put it — in a good way."

Their meeting was split into two parts. First, the company explained their models "in layman's terms" to those in attendance. Next, the faith leaders responded with feedback and discussions, Sullivan said.

"Every kind of moral question that this technology raises — everything from, 'Do humans have souls?' to 'Should third graders be able to access a chatbot for literacy education?'"

Representatives from Meta, Google and Amazon have also met with the Vatican, while Microsoft has been vigorous about its religious outreach.