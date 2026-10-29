Apple brings touchscreen to MacBook Pro for the first time; prices start at ₹3.49 lakh

Apple has finally brought a touchscreen to its MacBook Pro, introducing a major change to its professional laptops. The new 14-inch and 16-inch models feature a tandem OLED display, the latest M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and battery life of up to 24 hours. Prices start at ₹3,49,900.

The touchscreen is the biggest change. For the first time, MacBook Pro users can interact directly with the display instead of relying only on the keyboard and trackpad. They can scroll through webpages, zoom in on photos, move presentation slides and draw directly on the screen.

The feature could be particularly useful for designers, video editors and musicians. Users can draw on the display, edit video clips and play digital instruments using touch controls. Apple has designed the touchscreen to work alongside the keyboard and trackpad, allowing users to switch between the different ways of interacting with the laptop.

The new MacBook Pro also gets a tandem OLED display, which Apple calls PROLED XDR. The technology promises brighter images, deeper blacks and more accurate colours. Apple claims peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits and a contrast ratio of 10,000,000:1. The display supports refresh rates of up to 120Hz, making scrolling and moving visuals smoother.

The laptop is powered by Apple's new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. The company says the processors are designed for demanding workloads, including 3D modelling, software development, video editing and artificial intelligence (AI). The device can be configured with up to 128GB of unified memory and 16TB of storage.