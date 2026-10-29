Apple brings touchscreen to MacBook Pro for the first time; prices start at ₹3.49 lakh

Apple has finally brought a touchscreen to its MacBook Pro, introducing a major change to its professional laptops. The new 14-inch and 16-inch models feature a tandem OLED display, the latest M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and battery life of up to 24 hours. Prices start at ₹3,49,900.
The touchscreen is the biggest change. For the first time, MacBook Pro users can interact directly with the display instead of relying only on the keyboard and trackpad. They can scroll through webpages, zoom in on photos, move presentation slides and draw directly on the screen.
The feature could be particularly useful for designers, video editors and musicians. Users can draw on the display, edit video clips and play digital instruments using touch controls. Apple has designed the touchscreen to work alongside the keyboard and trackpad, allowing users to switch between the different ways of interacting with the laptop.
The new MacBook Pro also gets a tandem OLED display, which Apple calls PROLED XDR. The technology promises brighter images, deeper blacks and more accurate colours. Apple claims peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits and a contrast ratio of 10,000,000:1. The display supports refresh rates of up to 120Hz, making scrolling and moving visuals smoother.
The laptop is powered by Apple's new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. The company says the processors are designed for demanding workloads, including 3D modelling, software development, video editing and artificial intelligence (AI). The device can be configured with up to 128GB of unified memory and 16TB of storage.
Apple is also promising longer battery life in a lighter body. The company claims up to 24 hours of battery life. The 14-inch model weighs around 1.36 kg, while the 16-inch version weighs around 1.81 kg.
Other features include a six-speaker sound system, a 12MP camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and three Thunderbolt 5 ports. The laptop also introduces Dynamic Island, which provides quick access to search, live updates and Siri AI.
The new MacBook Pro runs macOS 27 and supports Apple Intelligence features, though the availability of some AI functions depends on language and region.
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip starts at ₹3,49,900, while the 16-inch version starts at ₹4,09,900. Models with the M5 Max chip start at ₹5,49,900 and ₹5,89,900, respectively.
Pre-orders opened on October 28, with availability scheduled to begin in November.
Apple launches new iMac and MacBook Pro with M6 chip, adds AI features
Apple on Tuesday launched a new iMac desktop computer and a 14-inch MacBook Pro laptop powered by its M6 chip. The company says the new devices offer faster performance, better graphics and improved artificial intelligence (AI) features. The MacBook Pro also promises up to 24 hours of battery life. In terms of features, the new iMac retains its 24-inch display and slim design but gets a faster processor and improved connectivity. Apple says it is designed for everyday tasks such as browsing the internet, working on documents, editing photos and using AI-powered applications.
Apple claims the new iMac can run AI tasks up to five times faster than the model powered by its M4 chip. This means users can perform certain AI-related tasks more quickly on the computer itself, without always sending their data to online servers. Processing information on the device can also help protect user privacy.
The M6 chip improves graphics performance, which can make photo and video editing, games and other visually demanding tasks run more smoothly. Apple says graphics performance is up to twice as fast as on the M4 model.
A key addition is Apple’s new AI features through macOS 27, the software that runs the computer. The company says its updated Siri assistant can search across messages, emails and photos, answer questions and help users perform tasks across applications. Other features include AI tools for photo editing and automation of routine tasks. However, Siri AI is still in beta, meaning it is being tested, and some features may not be available in every country or language. The iMac will be available in seven colours: blue, green, pink, yellow, purple, orange and silver. Pre-orders in India begin on October 28, with sales starting November 6. The base model, with a 10-core processor and graphics unit, is priced at ₹1,74,900. A higher-end version costs ₹1,99,900. Education pricing starts at ₹1,68,900.