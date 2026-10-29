Google launches Gemini 4 Carbon with focus on coding, cybersecurity

Google has announced Gemini 4 Carbon, its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, with improved coding capabilities, advanced cybersecurity features and the ability to handle complex tasks that may take several days to complete.

The company said the model ranked first on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, with a score of 59. It also recorded improvements in software development, reasoning and tasks that require AI agents to work through multiple steps with limited human intervention.

Gemini 4 Carbon builds on Gemini 4 Argon, which Google launched two weeks ago. The company said its teams had tested Carbon on complex engineering problems, including identifying the root causes of bugs and fixing them across large software systems.

Focus on cybersecurity

A key feature of the new model is its ability to identify software vulnerabilities, assess whether they can be exploited by attackers and develop fixes.