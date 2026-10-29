Rising smartphone prices push consumers towards refurbished premium phones

As rising smartphone prices make new devices more expensive, consumers are increasingly turning to refurbished phones and exchange offers to own premium models. Smartphones priced above ₹50,000 are seeing the fastest growth in both trade-ins and refurbished sales, according to data from Cashify, a platform for buying, selling and repairing electronic devices.

Trade-ins of smartphones priced above ₹50,000 have more than quadrupled, while refurbished sales in the segment have more than doubled. This indicates that consumers continue to aspire to own premium devices but are exploring cheaper ways to buy them.

New smartphone sales under pressure

The shift comes as India’s new smartphone market faces pressure on sales volumes. Smartphone shipments fell 26% year-on-year in the July-September quarter of 2026, according to Omdia. Counterpoint Research has also projected a 12% annual decline in smartphone volumes during the festive season.

According to Counterpoint Research’s latest report, iPhone 18 Pro series is seeing uneven demand across major markets, with a 29% jump in sales in China masking declines in the US and Japan. Global sales of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max rose 3.1% year-on-year in the first three weeks after their September launch, surpassing sales of the iPhone 17 Pro series during the corresponding period last year.

However, the growth was largely driven by China, where better product availability and price increases by rival Chinese smartphone makers helped Apple gain ground. Excluding China, global sales growth would have been significantly weaker, Counterpoint said, highlighting the dependence of Apple's latest flagship phones on a few markets.