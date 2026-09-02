Social media companies are trying harder to know which users are kids

Tech companies lean on AI for estimating ages

In the offline world, people use government-issued IDs to prove they are over 18 or 21, whether they want to get into a club or buy cigarettes. While this technically works online too, many people are not comfortable giving a Big Tech company like Meta or Google access to their driver's license or passport.

Meta accepts IDs to check ages, and promises to delete them within 30 days. Beyond IDs, though, a growing number of tech companies are using artificial intelligence to try to determine users' ages. This is not true age verification. While AI can estimate a person's age, often accurately, it can't verify a person's birth date.

Last year, Google began using an age-assurance system for YouTube that relies on AI to differentiate between adults and minors based on their watch histories. Meta does the same.

AI age checks use clues to determine how old someone is. On Instagram, this includes "contextual clues" such as posts about birthday celebrations or school, and things like which posts people like, comment or linger on, who their friends are, as well as the times of day they log in. For instance, someone who is offline during school hours would likely be school-aged.

In a blog post last year, Meta said its AI also looks at photos people post for visual cues, including "height or bone structure, to estimate someone's general age; it does not identify the specific person in the image."

"By combining these visual insights with our analysis of text and interactions, we can significantly increase the number of underage accounts we identify and remove," the company added.

Under the settlement, Meta agreed to strengthen its age-checking technology using its own tools, as well as third-party ones, with regular outside audits on how well it is working. The agreement also includes specific goals around false positive rates — that is, minors who are identified as over 18. And if a user is identified as under 13 and kicked off one of its platforms, Meta will check the ages of their friends, too.