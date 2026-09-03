Fake porn apps that can hijack your Android phone

The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) has warned about a rise in financial frauds linked to malicious Android applications disguised as pornography apps.

The apps are mainly being promoted through advertisements on Facebook and Instagram under names such as ‘Night Play’, ‘Reloop’, ‘Kyss’, ‘Vimo’, ‘Rivo’, ‘Nexo’ and ‘Vixa’, among other variants.

The advertisements redirect users to websites offering pornographic content and persuade them to download an APK (Android package kit) file. Once installed, the app seeks sensitive permissions, including Accessibility access, which can allow the malware to take control of the device and potentially facilitate financial fraud. Some of the apps may also install a VPN and route the user’s internet traffic through attacker-controlled servers, potentially exposing data.

What does the malware do?

Malicious apps are mainly promoted through advertisements and links related to pornographic content on Facebook and Instagram. These ads redirect users to phishing websites. The websites offer pornographic content and ask users to download an APK file from outside the Google Play Store. Many of the domains reportedly use the “.live” extension.

After installation, the first app may download a second malicious package by presenting it as an app update. This is done by abusing the permissions granted to the initial app. The app asks users to grant Accessibility and other sensitive permissions. Once enabled, the malware can gain control of the device and continue running in the background.