Google Pixel 11 review: Better performance, capable cameras but not a major upgrade

US-based technology giant Google has launched the Pixel 11 in India, with the price starting at ₹89,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone is available in Pistachio, Hibiscus, Frost and Obsidian colour options.

The Pixel 11 comes with a new design, an upgraded processor and some useful AI features. However, after spending more time with the phone and comparing it with its predecessor, I found that there are not many major changes this time. But does it really worth spending so much money? Of course, let's look at it in more detail.

Specification

The Pixel 11 comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display can reach up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness and gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

At first look, the phone looks very beautiful and its design can impress anyone. It gives the phone a premium look and feel. The display is bright and offers plenty of colours. However, it does not come with the latest and greatest Super Actua panel that Google has used on some of its other Pixel models.

The smartphone is powered by Google’s latest Tensor G6 processor along with the Titan M3 security chipset. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The performance feels better compared to the previous generation. Apps open quickly, multitasking is smooth and the phone feels responsive during regular use. Google has clearly worked on making the overall experience fast and smooth.