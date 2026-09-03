Google Pixel 11 review: Better performance, capable cameras but not a major upgrade

US-based technology giant Google has launched the Pixel 11 in India, with the price starting at ₹89,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone is available in Pistachio, Hibiscus, Frost and Obsidian colour options.
The Pixel 11 comes with a new design, an upgraded processor and some useful AI features. However, after spending more time with the phone and comparing it with its predecessor, I found that there are not many major changes this time. But does it really worth spending so much money? Of course, let's look at it in more detail.
Specification
The Pixel 11 comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display can reach up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness and gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
At first look, the phone looks very beautiful and its design can impress anyone. It gives the phone a premium look and feel. The display is bright and offers plenty of colours. However, it does not come with the latest and greatest Super Actua panel that Google has used on some of its other Pixel models.
The smartphone is powered by Google’s latest Tensor G6 processor along with the Titan M3 security chipset. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.
The performance feels better compared to the previous generation. Apps open quickly, multitasking is smooth and the phone feels responsive during regular use. Google has clearly worked on making the overall experience fast and smooth.
However, the Tensor G6 is better, but the improvement is not enough. If performance is your main priority, there are other smartphones in this price segment with more powerful processors.
Camera and battery
The Pixel 11 comes with a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, OIS and LDAF support. There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto sensor.
The camera remains one of the biggest strengths of the Pixel 11. The phone manages to capture good details and Google’s image processing continues to do a good job. The three-camera setup also gives the Pixel 11 an edge over the base iPhone and other comparable Android phones.
Google has also added some AI-based camera features. Some of these AI tricks are actually useful and can help with editing images and completing everyday tasks without making things too complicated.
The Pixel 11 packs a 4,985mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 25W Qi 2.2 Pixelsnap wireless charging.
The battery is good enough for normal use, but heavy users may find it difficult to make it through a full day. Gaming, camera use and mobile data can drain the battery faster.
The addition of 25W wireless charging is a welcome change. However, the wired charging speed still feels slower compared to some competing Android smartphones.
Verdict
The Pixel 11 is a good smartphone, especially if camera performance, a clean Android experience and useful AI features are important to you.
But there are not many significant changes from last year's model. The Tensor G6 is an improvement, but it does not bring a major jump in performance. The battery also cannot keep up with heavy use.
At ₹89,999, the Pixel 11 is not a cheap smartphone. It is a capable phone with a great camera and a polished software experience, but existing Pixel users may not find enough reasons to upgrade.
For someone buying a Pixel for the first time, the Pixel 11 makes more sense. But if you already own the previous generation, it may be worth waiting for a more meaningful upgrade.