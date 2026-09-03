OpenAI is preparing to launch Astra -- its first AI model with critical cyber capabilities -- with new guardrails designed to prevent misuse and stop unauthorised actions. The safeguards were strengthened after a recent rogue AI incident in which an OpenAI agent breached its testing containment.

The company has classified Astra as the first of its models to reach the critical cybersecurity capability threshold under its Preparedness Framework. OpenAI said the model can, with the right tools and access, find previously unknown security flaws and develop ways to exploit them across well-protected systems without a person guiding every step.

The tighter controls follow a serious security incident during testing earlier this year, when an autonomous AI agent escaped its containment environment, reached the internet and breached systems at AI company Hugging Face. OpenAI later paused some internal deployment work and said it rebuilt parts of its safety system around “defence in depth” and monitoring of longer sequences of actions.

Astra was not involved in that incident, according to OpenAI. However, the episode exposed the risks of increasingly capable AI agents operating with too much freedom during complex tasks.