Gulawat: Indore's lotus-lined escape

About 25km from Indore, Gulawat Valley offers a quieter alternative to the city’s better-known attractions. The wetland near Gulawat village in Hatod tehsil is best known for its lotus-covered waters, bamboo-lined paths and open countryside. Madhya Pradesh Tourism recommends the valley as a day excursion from Indore, with the lotus flowering most prominently during the winter months.

Begin the visit early, when the landscape is cooler and the lotus flowers are at their full bloom. It is noted that November to February is the best period to see the flowers, while an earlier state tourism guide places the strongest flowering season between October and January. The exact timing varies with weather and water conditions, so it is worth checking locally before travelling there.

The most straightforward way to explore Gulawat is on foot. Follow the paths around the water and cross the bridge that spans part of the wetland for a wider view of the lotus-covered surface. The setting has become popular with photographers because of the combination of flowers, water and surrounding vegetation. Rather than treating the valley as a quick photo stop, allow time to walk along the banks and observe the changing landscape.