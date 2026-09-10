Apple enters foldable race with iPhone Duo, drops base model, raises prices

In its annual launch event, Apple has unveiled its iPhone 18 lineup, including its first-ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, while dropping the base iPhone 18 model from the lineup.

The company has also increased the prices of its new devices, as well as some of the previous-generation iPhone 17 models. However, the biggest attraction of the launch was the foldable iPhone, marking Apple’s entry into a segment dominated by Samsung and Chinese smartphone makers.

The iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900 in India for the 256GB variant, while the top-end version is priced at ₹4,49,900. In the US, it starts at $1,999.

Fold for the first time

The event also marked the first major iPhone launch presentation by Apple's new CEO John Ternus, who took over from Tim Cook on September 1.

While launching the device, Ternus described the iPhone Duo as the “most transformational change to iPhone since the original”.

“With the largest display ever on iPhone that still fits easily in your pocket, combined with the power of A20 Pro, iPhone Duo helps you stay more immersed and productive wherever you go, whether you’re enjoying content, multitasking across apps, or gaming,” said Ternus.

The iPhone Duo is the first foldable iPhone and the thinnest iPhone ever made. It comes with a 7.6-inch inner display, providing a large canvas for viewing content, gaming and multitasking. The inner screen also has a nano-texture finish designed to reduce glare.

When folded, the device has a 5.4-inch outer Super Retina XDR display. Apple says it provides 90% of the screen area of the iPhone 18 Pro while retaining a compact, pocketable design.

When opened, the 7.6-inch inner display is 50% larger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max, offering a larger screen for watching content and using multiple apps. Both displays have the same aspect ratio, allowing content to scale proportionally between the two screens.

The phone is available in two colours — Star White and Night Sky.

The iPhone Duo is powered by Apple’s new A20 Pro chip and comes with an advanced thermal management system featuring a custom-designed vapour chamber and dual-battery architecture. Apple claims this allows the device to deliver pro-level performance along with all-day battery life.

The device is also splash-, water-, and dust-resistant, with an IP68 rating.

Camera gets a new setup

For photography, the iPhone Duo comes with a 48MP Fusion Main camera. Apple says users can capture images at up to 48MP resolution with zero shutter lag and shoot at 24MP by default for a balance between image quality and file size.

The camera also offers an integrated optical-quality 2x Telephoto option.

The 48MP Fusion Main camera uses a new computational image pipeline for sharper details and is designed to perform better in low-light conditions with a larger sensor, fast aperture and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation.