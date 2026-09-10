EU's cybersecurity agency tests Mythos AI model after Anthropic grants access

BRUSSELS: The EU's cybersecurity agency has gained access to Mythos 5 and is currently testing the powerful artificial intelligence model developed by AI firm Anthropic, an EU spokesman said on Thursday.

Brussels had been negotiating access to the model which has raised concerns over its hacking capabilities and has only been released to a limited number of approved partners since June.

"Following our constructive engagement with Anthropic, we can confirm that the EU's cybersecurity agency ENISA has been granted access to Mythos 5 and is now testing it," EU spokesman for digital affairs Thomas Regnier said.

The Greece-based agency previously received access to the latest models of Anthropic's rival OpenAI, including the GPT-6-ASTRA, he added.