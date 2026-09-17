Apple's new Siri AI: What changes for users

Apple has rolled out its next-generation Apple Intelligence with a completely rebuilt Siri AI, making the voice assistant more conversational and capable of understanding a user's personal context, screen content and actions across apps.

What is different about the new Siri?

The company said that unlike the earlier Siri, which largely responded to individual commands, Siri AI can now understand information spread across different apps and use it to complete tasks. For example, if a user asks about an activity suggested by a family member, Siri can search Messages to find the conversation, look through an earlier email for the relevant recipe and then add the ingredients to the user's grocery list in Reminders.

It can see what is on your screen

The new Siri has onscreen awareness. This means users can ask questions about the content they are currently viewing. For example, while looking at a sports team's website, a user can ask Siri to find its upcoming home games and add them to the calendar. On Mac, users can also select an image, file or text and ask Siri about it through systemwide controls.