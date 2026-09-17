Meta introduces ‘Meta One’ unified subscription model across apps: Key benefits explained

To cater to heavy AI usage, Meta One offers comprehensive individual bundle tiers—Core at ₹549 per month and Premium at ₹1,950 per month. Subscribers to these tiers receive expanded generation limits for Meta AI, enabling advanced image creation, video rendering via Meta’s Muse models, and in-app tools like photo restyling and audio effects.

Additionally, Meta has structured scalable plans for creators and small-to-medium businesses. Starting with the Essential plan at ₹639 per month and moving to the Advanced tier at ₹2,099 per month, these packages include verified badges, impersonation safeguards, 30-day story scheduling, and 24/7 automated customer interaction through the Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp. High-capacity enterprise tiers—Expert and Max—scale up to ₹20,990 per month for larger operations.

Meta revealed that over 50 features are available at launch, with plans to expand the subscription ecosystem to smart AI glasses and specialised editing tools over time. The move reflects a broader industry strategy to monetise high-compute AI utilities while keeping standard social networking features accessible at no cost.