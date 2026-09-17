Why tech leaders call for slower AI development worldwide

After Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon warned that AI could kill all of humanity by 2030, AI developers and researchers around the world have renewed calls to slow down the development of advanced AI systems.

The debate was intensified by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who proposed slowing the technology’s advancement to ensure public safety. His call was supported by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis and xAI owner Elon Musk.

What Coxon said

Jacob Coxon, who has worked at both Anthropic and OpenAI, said he resigned because he believed the companies were “gambling with our lives.” He said people developing AI seriously believe the technology could become powerful enough to kill humans before the end of this decade.

In his post, which was viewed more than 70 million times, he said that “these will soon be superhuman systems that can hack anything, revolutionize any field overnight, and acquire real power and resources.”

“Do not underestimate the power of this technology,” Coxon wrote on X.

One of the main concerns is recursive self-improvement. This means an AI system could eventually design and improve the next generation of AI systems with little or no human help.

Such systems do not currently exist, but AI companies and researchers have warned that if AI becomes capable of improving itself, humans could find it harder to control. Coxon said both Anthropic and OpenAI were failing to act responsibly.

“Neither company is acting responsibly,” he wrote. “They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence.”