Meta Connect 2026: AI glasses take centre stage as Meta expands beyond smartphones

Meta has unveiled a new range of artificial intelligence-powered glasses, a lighter virtual reality device and major upgrades to its personal AI agent Muse at its annual Connect 2026 event. The announcements show Meta’s growing focus on AI-powered wearable devices, particularly glasses that can provide information, capture content and interact with users without requiring them to take out a smartphone. From camera-free audio glasses to a $1,299 VR device, Meta announced products across different price points while expanding the role of its AI assistant.

Ray-Ban Meta Audio: Smart glasses without a camera

One of the most notable launches was the Ray-Ban Meta Audio, Meta’s first camera-free AI glasses. Unlike existing Ray-Ban Meta glasses, the new model does not have a camera. Instead, it focuses on audio, allowing users to listen to music and podcasts, make calls and interact with Meta AI. The idea is to make the glasses look and feel more like conventional eyewear while adding an AI assistant that can be accessed through voice. According to the company, the glasses weigh 43 grams and offer up to 12 hours of battery life. The charging case provides another 48 hours of battery backup. Meta said that it comes in Clubmaster and Burbank designs, with 23 frame and lens combinations. Prices start at $349, with shipments beginning October 13.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 gets better camera and battery

Meta also introduced the third-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses, aimed at users who want both AI and a camera. The glasses feature a 12MP camera capable of recording 3K Ultra HD video and a six-microphone system designed to improve audio recording in noisy environments. Battery life has been increased to up to nine hours. Meta has also added new Aviator and Zena frame designs alongside the existing Wayfarer style. The glasses start at $449. Meta is also adding support for Dolby Atmos spatial audio, meaning videos captured through the glasses can preserve a more immersive sound experience.

What is Muse and why does it matter?

A major part of Meta’s announcements was not hardware but Muse, its personal AI agent. Unlike a traditional chatbot that users open on a phone or computer, Muse is designed to work more continuously with Meta’s hardware. On AI glasses, users will be able to ask Muse questions while looking at something. For example, a user could ask about a product, signboard or landmark in front of them without having to type or upload a picture. Meta is also adding real-time voice conversations and more expressive AI avatars. The company said Muse will gain connections to services such as Walmart, Best Buy, Sephora, Expedia, Instacart, Notion, GitHub and Box, allowing the AI agent to interact with these services with user permission. Meta also announced Muse Charm, a small device designed to provide access to Muse through voice. More details on its price and availability are expected later.