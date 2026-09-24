Most Indian firms lack AI-specific cyber incident response plans

Despite the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity, nearly half of Indian enterprises have not conducted any AI-related incident response exercises, according to a new survey by ISACA.

Only 21% of organisations in India said they regularly conduct AI-specific response exercises, while 49% have not conducted any such exercises. Another 20% said AI incident response is included in broader cyber incident exercises, while 13% plan to conduct AI-specific exercises in the future.

The findings are part of ISACA’s 2026 State of Cybersecurity survey, which collected responses from more than 1,800 cybersecurity professionals globally, including 147 from India.

The survey found 35% of Indian respondents either did not know whether their organisation had an AI incident response playbook or said it did not have one.

AI use rises in cybersecurity

The findings come as Indian cybersecurity teams increasingly use AI in their daily operations. Only 10% of respondents said they do not use AI in security operations.