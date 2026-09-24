Samsung Galaxy S26 FE review: a flagship experience without the Ultra price, but not all the features

Samsung’s FE, or Fan Edition, series is aimed at those who want a premium smartphone experience without burning a hole in their pockets. Over the years, FE models have become a popular choice among buyers looking for flagship-like features at a relatively lower price.

This year, Samsung is back with the Galaxy S26 FE, the entry point to the S26 series. Priced at ₹79,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant, the S26 FE retains many features found on Samsung’s premium devices, though not all of them.

After using the phone for more than two weeks, I found that it gets most things right — from the camera setup and battery life to the premium design and performance. But at this price, the phone faces competition from other devices that offer more features on paper.

Design and display

In terms of design, it looks premium, but the glossy glass back picks up fingerprints very quickly. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In everyday use, scrolling through websites, social media and menus feels smooth. Colours are also accurate and the display is bright enough for outdoor use.

The phone also has IP68 protection against water and dust. There are a few things missing that are found on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, such as the Privacy Display and S Pen.

Performance

The Galaxy S26 FE is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chipset, built using a 3nm process. In simple terms, it is a powerful processor that also tries to keep power consumption under control. During my usage, the phone remained smooth. Apps opened quickly, switching between applications was easy and I did not notice any major lag or stutter. It also has enough power for gaming and video editing.

The phone runs One UI 9 based on Android 17. During my usage, the software experience was smooth and I did not encounter any major bugs.

The biggest advantage is Samsung’s promise of seven years of major software and security updates. This makes the phone easier to recommend to someone who plans to keep it for four or five years.