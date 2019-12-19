IPL 2020 auction HIGHLIGHTS: Pat Cummins makes history as young Indians become crorepatis

By Online Desk

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction gets underway in Kolkata, the eight franchises will look to finalise their squad for IPL 2020.

Kings XI Punjab started with the biggest purse having Rs 42.7 crore to be spent today while Mumbai Indians started with the least in their purse at Rs 13.05 crore.

Pat Cummins has now become the most expensive foreign player in IPL history after he was purchased by KRR for Rs 15.5 crore.

Indian Test players Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari remained unsold as Aussies garnered plenty at the IPL 2020 auction.

Maximum players in the squad - 25

Maximum overseas players - 8