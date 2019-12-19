Home LIVE

IPL 2020 auction HIGHLIGHTS: Pat Cummins makes history as young Indians become crorepatis

Indian Test players Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari remained unsold as Aussies garnered plenty at the IPL 2020 auction.

Published: 19th December 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Stage for IPL Auction in Kolkata. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)

By Online Desk

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction gets underway in Kolkata, the eight franchises will look to finalise their squad for IPL 2020. 

Kings XI Punjab started with the biggest purse having Rs 42.7 crore to be spent today while Mumbai Indians started with the least in their purse at Rs 13.05 crore.

Pat Cummins has now become the most expensive foreign player in IPL history after he was purchased by KRR for Rs 15.5 crore.

Indian Test players Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari remained unsold as Aussies garnered plenty at the IPL 2020 auction.

Maximum players in the squad - 25

Maximum overseas players - 8

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2020 Indian Premier League IPL auction Indian Premier League auction Kings XI Punjab CSK Mumbai Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp