COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | India tally crosses 1 lakh mark; Maharashtra leads with over 35,000 cases

By Online Desk

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases crossed one lakh on Monday with more people testing positive for the deadly virus in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and other states.

The Centre on Sunday extended the great coronavirus lockdown by two more weeks until May 31, but as promised with several relaxations.

The new guidelines have allowed salons, barbershops, shopping complexes and markets to open from May 18. However, domestic flights, schools, colleges and hotels will continue to remain closed throughout the country.

Except for the containment zones, there are no zone-wise restrictions from the government and the states are given the liberty to decide on the colour coded zones (red, orange and green), with respect to the parameters laid down by the Health Ministry.